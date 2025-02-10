Amy Poehler took to Today on Monday to announce her new podcast, Good Hang.
"I checked and I'm officially the last person to not have a podcast, so I figured I'd jump in," Poehler, 53, told Savannah Guthrie. "But we are really excited. It's going to be an interview podcast. We're going to have a lot of our friends there. It's gonna be very fun."
"I think sometimes we ask women to be kind of teachers and healers, and I'm looking for some good dumb fun," she said.
