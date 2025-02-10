Netflix has released an eight-minute glimpse of the Cobra Kai finale, which arrives on the streamer Thursday.

Season 6, Part 3 resumes following Kwon's death. Kwon, portrayed by Brandon H. Lee, was killed during a fight in the Season 6, Part 2 finale when he accidentally landed on a knife.

Martin Kove returns as Kreese, who blames himself for Kwon's death in the sneak peek, released Monday. Kreese was the one who brought the weapon to the fight and lost it during the brawl, an official synopsis reads.

Part 3 opens as Kwon is laid to rest, cutting back and forth between a conversation with Kreese and Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim), and the burial.

"What about his family?" asks Kreese.

"He did not have one," Da-Eun replies. "We have been his family since he was a boy."

"This is my fault," Kreese says. "I caused this."

"We all did," Kim says. "And grandfather, sooner or later, we will face his consequences," she adds, referencing Kim Sun-yung (C.S. Lee), her grandfather and Kreese's former sensei.

Thomas Ian Griffith, Ralph Macchio William Zabka , Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Carsten Norgaard, C.S. Lee, Xolo Mariduena, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List , Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rbuio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Griffin Santopietro and Oona O'Brien also star in Season 6.

Cobra Kai, a sequel and reboot of the Karate Kid films, will end with Part 3.