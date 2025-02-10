AMC released the first five minutes of Dark Winds Season 3 on Monday. The new season premieres March 9 at 9 p.m. EST.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scene begins with David Bowie 's "Space Oddity" playing. The camera tracks along the desert at night until it comes upon Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) lying unconscious.

He awakens and pulls a dart out of his neck. He tries to radio for Natalie Bluehouse but the signal is staticky.

Just as Leaphorn pulls himself up, a masked figure emerges from the ground and attacks. To find out what happens next, viewers will have to wait until March 9.

In previous trailers, Leaphorn spoke of having "crossed that line" and that "monsters walked the earth." The mystery of Season 3 has tribal police officers Leaphorn and Chee (Kiowa Gordon) searching for two missing boys after finding abandoned bicycles and blood in the dirt.

Dark Winds is based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee novels.

Jessica Matten and Deanna Allison also return for Season 3. New guest stars include Bruce Greenwood, A. Martinez, Jenna Elfman, Raoul Max Trujillo and Tonantzin Carmelo.