Haunting of Hill House writer-director Mike Flanagan's new Exorcist starring Oscar winner Scarlett Johansson is set for release March 12, 2027.

Hamnet's Jacobi Jupe is to co-star in the horror picture from Blumhouse and Universal.

The film is not being billed as a sequel or remake of the terrifying 1973 classic, which featured Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair.

Instead, it will take place in the same universe as the screen adaptation of William Peter Blatty's best-seller.

No other plot details or casting have been announced yet.