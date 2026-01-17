Country music star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's Life of a Showgirl, followed by Olivia Dean's the Art of Loving at No. 3, the KPOP Demon Hunters soundtrack at No. 4 and Tate McRae's So Close to What at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are SZA's SOS at No. 6, Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend at No. 7, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 8, Alex Warren's You'll Be Alright, Kid at No. 9 and Peso Pluma & Tito Double P's Dinastia at No. 10.