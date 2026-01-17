Former All That and Little Bill actress Kianna Underwood has died after a New York City hit-and-run incident. She was 33.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ reported that Underwood was crossing a street when she was struck by a car that dragged her two blocks in Brooklyn, N.Y., then took off on Friday morning.

Variety said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad," the police department said in a statement to People.com.

The New York native also worked on the films Santa, Baby and The 24-Hour Woman.