Showrunner Tia Napolitano is departing the CBS drama, Fire Country, at the end of the current fourth season.

"Tia has been instrumental in helping both build and steer Fire Country, which not only became a top series, but is also the foundation of a growing universe," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf said in a joint statement Friday.

In her own statement, Napolitano said how proud of the show she is.

"All of my gratitude to our cast, crew, writers, producers, fans and, of course, CBS and CBS Studios," she said. "It's been a beautiful ride!"

The show stars Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Jordon Calloway and Jules Latimer.

The show is now on hiatus, but will resume its fourth season on Feb. 27.