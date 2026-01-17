Tia Napolitano departing from 'Fire Country' after four seasons
UPI News Service, 01/17/2026
Showrunner Tia Napolitano is departing the CBS drama, Fire Country, at the end of the current fourth season.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Tia has been instrumental in helping both build and steer Fire Country, which not only became a top series, but is also the foundation of a growing universe," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf said in a joint statement Friday.
In her own statement, Napolitano said how proud of the show she is.
"All of my gratitude to our cast, crew, writers, producers, fans and, of course, CBS and CBS Studios," she said. "It's been a beautiful ride!"
Copyright 2026 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.