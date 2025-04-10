Saturday Night Live is coming to Britain and Ireland, Sky announced Thursday.

"Get ready to hear 'Live from London, it's Saturday Night!'" Sky Group posted on social media. "Sky and NBC are bringing the legendary late-night comedy showcase Saturday Night Live to the UK and Ireland in 2026!"

The show will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels, the executive producer and creator of the original SNL, and will abide the same format, a press release states.

"For over 50 years, Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels," said Sky Studios CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz in a statement. "The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year -- all live from London on Saturday night!"

The show celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special in February featuring such stars as Paul McCartney, Kim Kardashian, Adam Driver, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, Miley Cyrus, Paul Simon, Chris Rock and Adam Sandler.