Eddington, meanwhile stars Joaquin Phoenix as a sheriff and Pedro Pascal as a mayor feuding in Eddington, New Mexico, per the logline. Aster is known for such films as Hereditary, Midsommar and Beau is Afraid.
Johansson also makes her directorial debut with Eleanor the Great, which will screen in the Un Certain Regard category, and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will screen Out of Competition.
Amelie Bonnin's Partir Un Jour will open the festival and Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d'or.
See the list of films in competition, below.
In Competition
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.