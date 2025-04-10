National Siblings Day is April 10, and some famous families have turned shared DNA into double the star power. From the Olsen twins' reign over '90s TV to the Wilson brothers' frequent roles in Wes Anderson films, these celebrity siblings have made a lasting impact --together.

The Levy siblings starred in Schitt's Creek from 2015 to 2020. Sarah played waitress-turned-business-owner Twyla, while series creator Dan starred as David Rose. Dan recently appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm and hosted the Primetime Emmys with their father, Eugene, while Sarah recently starred in Surreal Estate.

Chloe and Halle Bailey

The singer/actress siblings appeared on Grown-ish from 2018 to 2024, playing twin sisters Jazlyn "Jazz" and Skylar "Sky" Forster. Chloe recently starred in Swarm and Praise This and released her second solo album, Trouble In Paradise. Halle recently starred as Ariel in the live-action Little Mermaid film and Nettie in The Color Purple.

The Francos teamed up for 2017's The Disaster Artist. James directed and starred as Tommy Wiseau, while Dave played Greg Sestero. James most recently starred in The Deuce alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal and Dave recently starred alongside his wife, Alison Brie, in Together.

Owen and Luke Wilson

The Wilsons worked together in 1996's Bottle Rocket and 2001's The Royal Tenenbaums, both directed by Wes Anderson . Owen recently starred in Disney+'s Loki as Agent Mobius of the Time Variance Authority and Luke recently appeared in Kevin Costner 's Horizon: An American Saga as Matthew Van Weyden.

Maude and Iris Apatow

The sisters appeared together in their father, Judd Apatow's films Knocked Up (2007), Funny People (2009) and This Is 40 (2012). They played the daughters of their real-life mother, Leslie Mann. Maude recently starred in Euphoria as Lexi and Iris recently starred in Rob Lowe series Unstable.

Ben and Casey Affleck

Ben Affleck co-wrote 1997's Good Will Hunting, which starred both brothers and then cast Casey as the lead character in his directorial debut, 2007's Gone Baby Gone. Ben will next star in The Accountant 2 with Jon Bernthal and Casey recently starred in Slingshot with Laurence Fishburne.

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Gyllenhaals appeared together in 2001 film Donnie Darko. Maggie played the sister of Jake's character in the cult classic thriller. Jake recently starred in Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent. Maggie recently wrote, directed and produced the Oscar-nominated film The Lost Daughter.

Dakota and Elle Fanning

The Fanning sisters briefly appeared together in the 2001 film I Am Sam. Dakota starred as Lucy, while Elle portrayed the younger version of her character. Dakota recently starred in the Elin Hilderbrand book adaptation The Perfect Couple and horror film The Watchers and Elle recently played Bob Dylan's girlfriend Sylvie Russo in A Complete Unknown. The sisters are also producing a television adaptation of Paris Hilton's memoir.

Tia and Tamera Mowry

The Mowry twins starred as reunited twins in Sister, Sister from 1994 to 1999. In 2005, they played magical sisters in the Disney Channel movie Twitches and the 2007 sequel Twitches Too. Tia recently starred in the Netflix series Family Reunion and Tamera was recently a co-host of the talk show The Real.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The Olsen twins rose to fame in the '90s through a string of hit TV shows and movies. They began by splitting the role of Michelle on Full House and later starred in projects like Passport to Paris and So Little Time. The sisters are now focusing on fashion, with their line The Row.