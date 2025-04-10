"The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a press release Wednesday.
"Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we're elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise."
AMC's Anne Rice Immortal Universe also includes a re-imagining of Rice's Interview with a Vampire.
