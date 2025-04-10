AMC has announced it ordered a third season of Mayfair Witches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The supernatural family drama is based on the best-selling novels of Anne Rice

Seasons 1 and 2 take place in New Orleans, while new episodes will be set in Salem, Mass.

The series stars Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa and Alyssa Jirrels.

"The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a press release Wednesday.

"Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we're elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise."

AMC's Anne Rice Immortal Universe also includes a re-imagining of Rice's Interview with a Vampire.