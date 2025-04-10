Swank joined the survival thriller for Season 3. The series follows the aftermath of a plane crash that left a group of young soccer players stranded in the woods, and then shows their lives decades after the wreck.
"Did she know what she was getting into?" Kimmel asked Lynskey, who portrays Shauna on the show. "Did she know you would be eating her arm?"
"No, I hope somebody briefed her. She said she had not seen the show and I said, 'Oh, that's -- it' gets a little crazy,'" Lynskey responded. "I do have to say she was so willing to just like go for it. I had to keep reminding myself this woman has an Oscar for Million-Dollar Baby. She's been in crazy situations before."
