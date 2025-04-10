Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries that follows Wrexham's Red Dragons football club after it was purchased by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, returns for Season 4 on May 15, FX announced Thursday.

McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Reynolds (Deadpool) bought the team in 2020, and it has since joined the English Football League's League One.

"As they continue to rise in the pyramid, the stakes get higher with a new level of intensity, competition and costs, all while the Club continues to be plagued with injury and fans demand the signing of new talent," an official synopsis reads.

The upcoming season will also follow Wrexham AFC executive director Humphrey Ker as he attempts a 26.2 mile marathon, and will follow the Wrexham AFC women's team, too.

Season 4's first pair of episodes arrives on FX at 9 p.m. EST May 15, and on Hulu May 16.

"The excitement is officially kicking in," a social media post announcing the Season 4 premiere date, states.