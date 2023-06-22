Succession Golden Globe winner Sarah Snook is set to star in a West End stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde's novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Eeeeee!!" Snook wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday, along with a poster for the play.

Performances are slated to begin Jan. 23 and will last for 12 weeks at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London.

Snook will play all 26 roles in the show about someone who trades their soul for eternal youth and has evidence of their sins transferred to a locked-away portrait instead of to their own face.

"This ground-breaking production -- adapted and directed by multi award-winning Kip Williams, artistic director of the acclaimed Sydney Theatre Company -- delivers an explosive interplay of live performance and video in an astonishing collision of form," the theater's website said.