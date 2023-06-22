Peacock has announced Season 5 of its dating competition series, Love Island USA, is set to premiere on July 18.

New episodes of the show, which is set in Fiji this season, will air six days a week.

"Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before," the streaming service said in a press release Wednesday.

"Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new 'bombshells' arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."