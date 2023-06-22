The Hobbit alum Richard Armitage, Crazy Rich Asians actress Jing Lusi and The Full Monty star Lesley Sharp have signed on for roles in ITVX's six-part thriller, Red Eye.

Flightplan director Peter A. Dowling is helming the project about a high-altitude trip from London to Beijing that goes awry.

"Red Eye marks a turning point in British Asian representation and I am beyond thrilled and proud to be leading this series alongside the wonderful Richard Armitage," Lusi said in a statement Thursday.

The series is expected to premiere on the British streaming service in 2024.