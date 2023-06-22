Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah and other performers will receive Kennedy Center Honors in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced five new honorees in a press release Thursday.

Crystal, an actor and comedian; Latifah, a rapper, singer and actress; Renee Fleming, an acclaimed soprano; Barry Gibb, a singer-songwriter and member of the Bee Gees; and singer Dionne Warwick will be recognized this year.

Kennedy Center Honors celebrate lifetime artistic achievements. Recipients are chosen for their contributions to American culture through the performing arts, including music, dance, theater, opera, film and television.

"The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes artists who have made profound contributions to the cultural life of our nation," Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein said.

"This year's slate represents an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms and demonstrated remarkable tenacity and authenticity in becoming an original," Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter added. "Each of them has explored new terrain, stretched artistic boundaries, and most importantly, committed to sharing their gifts with the world."

Singer and actress Gloria Estefan will host the awards ceremony for a third time. The event will take place Dec. 3 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C., and air on CBS. The special will also stream on Paramount+.

Done+Dusted will executive produce the event.