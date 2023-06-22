Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are sharing the name of baby No. 2.

The Dancing with the Stars couple announced the name of their second child, son Rio John Chmerkovskiy, in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy shared the news alongside a photo of baby Rio.

"Rio John Chmerkovskiy Born ~ 6.18.2023 8.6 oz and thriving!" the pair captioned the post. "We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete. Life is good XO."

Fellow DWTS pros Jenna Johnson, who is married to Chmerkovskiy's brother Val Chmerkovskiy, and Cheryl Burke celebrated with the couple in the comments.

"You are so loved Rio!!! We've been waiting for you," Johnson wrote.

"OMG! Congratulations! Can't wait to meet Baby Rio soon," Burke said.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy had announced Rio's birth Sunday on Father's Day.

The couple married in July 2017 and also have a 6-year-old son, Shai Aleksander.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy previously went public about their fertility struggles in June 2022, sharing how they experienced three miscarriages in two years.