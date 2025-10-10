Sarah Snook and her family come under suspicion after her young son, Milo, goes missing from a playdate in a trailer released Friday for All Her Fault, a new mystery thriller series on Peacock.

Snook plays Marissa Irvine, a woman who arrives at a house to pick up her son from a playdate only to find that she doesn't know the woman who lives there and the woman doesn't have her son.

"As every parent's worst nightmare begins to unfold, new questions lead to deep secrets, revealing cracks in the Irvines' seemingly perfect world until everything is left shattered," a synopsis for the series reads.

Marissa's husband, Peter, is played by Jake Lacy, and Michael Pei±a is Detective McConville, who is investigating Milo's disappearance.

It soon becomes clear the Irvines and the people close to them are under suspicion by investigators.

"You know, I honestly didn't see this coming," the detective says in the trailer. "These nice people, killing each other."

The series also stars Dakota Fanning, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Jay Ellis and Thomas Cocquerel. Megan Gallagher is creator and writer of the series and executive produces along with Nigel Marchant, Carnival Films, Snook, Minnie Spiro, Christine Sacani and Jennifer Gabler Rawlings. Spiro and Kate Dennis are directing.

All Her Fault is based on a book by the same name by Andrea Mara.

The series premieres Nov. 6 on Peacock streaming.