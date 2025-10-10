Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox says the 1985 film that made him famous is still relevant today because of our "bully culture."

Fox, 64, discussed his iconic role as Marty McFly on Good Morning America Friday to promote his upcoming book, Future Boy.

"One thing I think it's about that I think is really relevant right now, and we don't have to get into this, but it's about bullies, about standing up to bullies," he said of the film during the interview. "We live in a really bully culture right now, and I think there's something about that. There's something about seeing the little guys stick up to bullies that people love."

"I think there's also something about time and about family and about what we mean to each other," he added.

The sequel to Back to the Future arrived in 1989, while the third installment debuted in 1990.

Fox's book arrives Oct. 14.