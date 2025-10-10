Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were honored at the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City Thursday.

The couple's work to increase safety online was recognized with the non-profit's Humanitarians of the Year Award.

"It is a privilege to honor Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and duchess of Sussex, at our World Mental Health Day Gala this year," said Project Healthy Minds CEO Phillip Schermer in a statement. "Their leadership, generosity and unwavering commitment to advancing mental health awareness have made a profound difference in the lives of so many."

In 2020, Harry and Markle formed the Archewell Foundation, and, in 2023, they launched the Parents' Network, "addressing what the couple viewed as an intersection of child safety, mental health and the responsibilities that came with technological advancement," a press release states.

Harry and Markle married in May 2018 and have two children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet.