Demi Lovato released the music video for their new song "Kiss" on Friday.

The video opens with a close-up shot of a couple kissing and then they break apart to show Lovato, singing about her love of kissing.

"I kiss for fun, it's fun to kiss. I use my tongue, like this," she says.

The music video shows the singer walking among various kissing couples.

The song will appear on Lovato's upcoming album, It's Not That Deep, due Oct. 24.

"This music is a reflection of where I am now," Lovato said in an Instagram post about the new album. "So proud of all the work I've done and now, it's time to celebrate and have some fun!"

Lovato recently released "Here All Night" and "Fast," along with music videos for both songs.