Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow says Gretchen Rossi will have the most to answer for during the season reunion.

Rossi and Tamra Judge have a longstanding feud and clashed again in Season 19, with Rossi calling Judge a "textbook narcissist" in Thursday's episode.

Dubrow talked about the women on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday.

She also agreed with Judge's decision to leave an event instead of listening to Rossi.

"I thought Tamra should have left," she said. "... I thought she did the right thing."

Comedian Bridget Everett described Rossi as "silent and deadly."

"She's got a smile on her face and a bow in her hair but that doesn't always mean she's coming for all the right reasons," she said.