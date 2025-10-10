Prime Video is teasing the sophomore season of Cross, which arrives on the streamer Feb. 11.

The preview released Thursday shows Aldis Hodge , who portrays the titular Alex Cross, navigating various life-threatening obstacles.

Viewers see the character, inspired by James Patterson's Alex Cross books, as he drives a high-speed car and searches for "corrupt billionaire magnates."

"The Washington, D.C. crime drama follows Alex Cross, a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the minds of murderers in order to identify and catch them," an official synopsis reads.

Season 2 will feature returning cast members Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd and Johnny Ray Gill, as well as new faces Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham.