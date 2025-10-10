Jisoo, a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, is collaborating with former One Direction member Zayn on a new song.

The pair released the track "Eyes Closed" and a music video to accompany it on Friday.

The video begins with a spacecraft traveling among the stars.

Inside, Jisoo appears in an apparent sleeping pod.

She and Zayn, seemingly the only passengers on the spaceflight, sing about yearning and love as the song continues.

The new release follows Amortage, the South Korean singer's debut solo EP in February.

She previewed the song on Thursday.