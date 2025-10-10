Def Leppard was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday for their contribution to recording.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iconic rockers Joe Elliott, Phil Collen , Rick Savage, Vivian Campbell and Rick Allen were memorialized with the 2,824th star on the Hollywood landmark.

Jon Bon Jovi spoke at the dedication ceremony.

Def Leppard are widely known for such songs as "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Rock of Ages" and released the album Diamond Star Halos in 2022.

"We can't wait to rock out with them as they receive their star!" said the Walk of Fame producer, Ana Martinez, in a statement. "From their explosive anthems to their legendary live shows, Def Leppard has earned a permanent place not only in music history, but now on one of the most famous sidewalks in the world."