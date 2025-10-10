No Doubt is reuniting for a Las Vegas residency at the Sphere in May.

The group previously performed at Coachella in 2024 and FireAid in January.

The band announced their upcoming string of shows on Instagram Friday, which marks 30 years since the arrival of their album Tragic Kingdom.

"The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way," frontwoman Gwen Stefani said in a statement. "The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined."

No Doubt also consists of Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young.

They'll perform May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 17.