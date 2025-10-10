Marvel Studios is teasing its upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as an actor who auditions to play the titular hero.

Abdul-Mateen II portrays Simon, who leaps at the chance to play Wonder Man when he learns the beloved character from his childhood is being rebooted.

The teaser released Friday shows an interview with "internationally celebrated and reclusive filmmaker Von Kovak," who "sprung out of retirement to sign on for his first franchise film."

The meta live-action series is slated to arrive in January, Entertainment Weekly reported.