Convicted serial killer Aileen Wuornos tells her own story through a series of interviews before her execution in a documentary trailer released Friday by Netflix.

The new documentary, Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers, directed by Emily Turner, revisits the seven murders committed by Wuornos between 1989 and 1990 across central Florida.

Wuornos' "execution in 2002 marked the end of a tragic and complex life -- one that demands reexamination through a modern lens," a synopsis of the documentary says.

"This documentary finally gives her a voice in her own story -- offering new insight into what happened and why."

The film includes archival footage from Wuornos' trial, interviews with people who knew her best -- including a jail mate who testified against her -- as well as a never-before-seen interviews the serial killer gave with Dateline correspondent Michele Gillen.

"In 1997, Aileen said, 'I'm going to tell you the truth of my life and give you this interview,'" Gillen can be heard saying in the trailer.

Footage from the interview depicts Wuornos saying, "the real Aileen Wuornos is not a serial killer. I was so lost that I turned into one."

Wuornos' life was dramatized in 2003 in the movie Monster, starring Charlize Theron as the killer and Christina Ricci. Theron won a slew of best actress awards for the role, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe.