Prime Video has opted to not renew Countdown and Butterfly after the shows premiered on the streamer in September and August, respectively.

Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Friday that the series were canceled after one season.

In Countdown, Jensen Ackles played a detective investigating the murder of the Department of Homeland Security who realizes all of Los Angeles is in danger. Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho also starred.

"Fingers crossed Amazon is still liking what they're seeing, and the audience participation and the critics talking about it give us enough firepower to continue that story and see where this goes, Ackles told Variety in September. "Obviously, it would suck if it just ends there."

Meanwhile, Butterfly starred Daniel Dae Kim as a former spy who reunites with his daughter, portrayed by Reina Hardesty, who went into the family's line of work.

The streamer also canceled Motorheads.