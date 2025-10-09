Sarah Michelle Gellar commented on a Buffy, the Vampire Slayer joke in The Naked Gun on Thursday. The Buffy star shared a clip from the comedy on her social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No notes," Gellar wrote in her post with an applause emoji.

The Naked Gun opened in theaters in August and began streaming on Paramount+ on Sept. 30. UPI praised the film's revival of the Zucker/Abrahams/Zucker comedy style.

In the scene, Leslie Nielsen's Frank Drebin, Jr. picks up his TiVo from Beth Davenport (Pamela Anderson). He states he had lent her his recordings of Buffy so she would understand his references.

But, she plugged the TiVo into the internet, causing the recordings to expire. Drebin complains, "That means gone, no musical special, no Xander, no Spike, no Cordelia Chase, no Daniel "Oz" Osbourne, no Willow meets her Doppelganger episode."

The Naked Gun was based on the cop movie parodies starring Leslie Nielsen, who played Drebin Sr.

Gellar is producing and starring in a revival of Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.