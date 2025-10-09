Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer for Mercy on Thursday. The film open Jan. 23 in theaters.

Chris Pratt stars as Detective Raven, the inventor of the Mercy Capital Court. The A.I. justice system is judge, jury and executioner of criminals.

He only has 90 minutes to prove to his innocence to Judge Maddox (Rebecca Ferguson) or he will be executed for the murder of his wife. Raven has access to all of the information on the cloud to make his case.

Timur Bekmambetov directs Marco van Belle's script. Bekmambetov has produced many films that took place entirely on a computer screen, from this year's War of the Worlds to the Unfriended horror films, the thriller Searching and its sequel Missing.

He also directed Profile about a journalist investigating ISIS' recruiting of European women on social media and Skype. The footage in Mercy is more three dimensional and the film will be released in IMAX 3D.