Lionsgate released a clip from Now You See Me: Now You Don't on Thursday. The film opens Nov. 14.

The entire clip unfolds in a single take where Thaddeus ( Morgan Freeman ) gathers the Four Horsemen and a group of new magicians.

Original Horseman J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg) makes a card disappear. Then Bosco (Dominic Sessa) makes a card float.

June (Ariana Greenblatt) makes it rain confetti and turns Henley Reeves' (Isla Fisher) pantsuit into a white dress. Charlie (Justice Smith) is also introduced doing a shell game trick.

Returning character Jack Wilder (Dave Franco) makes himself disappear and reappear, while Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson) does a card trick.

Now You See Me premiered in 2013. The sequel came out in 2016. Fisher did not appear in Now You See Me 2. Lizzy Kaplan played the character Lula instead, but Lula is not in the third film.

The studio released the first trailer for the third film in April and another trailer in September.