A sequel to the massively successful film A Minecraft Movie has been greenlit by Legendary and Warner Brothers, and is expected to arrive in theaters in 2027.

In a post on Instagram Thursday, Minecraft announced it is "building terrain" for the second film based on the popular video game, adding "See you in theaters July 23, 2027."

The first Minecraft Movie was released in April, becoming an instant phenomenon, as it took in $162 million in the United States and $312 million globally on its opening weekend, according to Variety.

Overall, the movie grossed $957 million globally to become the second-highest grossing film of the year behind the live-action Lilo & Stitch, which crossed the billion-dollar line with a $1.03 billion global box office haul.

The first movie was directed by Jared Hess, and starred Jack Black and Jason Momoa.

Warner Bros. told Deadline that additional details about the upcoming sequel "remain deep in the mine for now."