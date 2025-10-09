A24 released a teaser trailer for the forthcoming Aidan Zamiri and Charli xcx film The Moment, which announces the rest of the cast for the 2026 feature.

Kylie Jenner , Rachel Sennott and Kate Berlant have joined the cast of the movie, which Charli xcx is producing -- as well as starring in -- under her Studio365 label.

The film was first announced in March and, since then, has already been reported to include Alexander Skarsgard, Rosanna Arquette, Jamie Demetriou, Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Richard Perez, Isaac Powel, Rich Shah, Tish Weinstock, Michael Workeye, Shygirl and A.G. Cook, according to Deadline.

The nearly blinding minute-long teaser, which opens with an appropriate warning about flashing lights, cycles through the names of its creators and stars over a remixed version of Icona Pop's "I Love It," which the duo co-wrote with Charli xcx.