Netflix released a trailer for its new miniseries "Death by Lightning," which tells the story of President James Garfield's single year in office and the man who eventually assassinated him.

The telling of Garfield's ascent and death is based on Candice Millard's Death of the Republic, and also follows Guiteau's desperate efforts to become a politician.

The trailer shows Garfield's struggles with adjusting to his role as president, as Guiteau plies his way into the halls of power only to be roundly rejected by the president and other leaders.

Death by Lightning, which Makowsky calls something between a comedy and a tragedy, premieres on Netflix on Nov. 6.