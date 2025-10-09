Jeremy Renner confronts Edie Falco in the new trailer for Season 4 of the Paramount+ crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renner's Mike McLusky gets into a tense exchange with Falco's Nina Hobbs, the new prison warden, in the clip released on Thursday.

Mike is concerned for his incarcerated brother Kyle's (Taylor Handley) safety as new forces converge on Kingstown to fill the void left by the Russians, leading to gang war.

"Warden, take care of my brother Kyle and I'll take care of you," Mike says to Nina when they meet.

"There's no more free passes. This is my castle now. Do we understand each other?" Nina replies.

"Anything that happens to my brother in your prison, I'll make sure it happens to you," Mike later states.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 premieres Oct. 26 on Paramount+.

The series, from co-creators Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, also stars Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Nishi Munshi.