HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a first teaser trailer for the show Thursday at New York City Comic Con.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas by George R.R. Martin. The fantasy drama takes place in the world of Game of Thrones, about 100 years before that HBO series.

Thursday's preview introduces viewers to Dunk and Egg: a hedge knight named Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire, Aegon Targaryen (Dexter Sol). Dunk, who dreams of becoming "a good knight" who defends the weak and the innocent, is tasked with accompanying Egg on his journey.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," an official synopsis reads.

Other cast members include Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, and Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is co-created by Martin and Ira Parker, with Martin also serving as an executive producer and Parker as showrunner and executive producer.

The original Game of Thrones is based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series. Martin's book Fire and Blood also inspired the show House of the Dragon, which started production on Season 3 in March.