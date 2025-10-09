Netflix announced production has begun on Season 4 of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's anthology series Monster, starring Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden.

Beatty, who previously appeared in Murphy's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, was cast as the Massachusetts woman accused of murdering her parents in 1892 "after an extensive search," Netflix said.

Charlie Hunnam, who starred as serial killer Ed Gein in the third season of Monster, returns as Andrew Borden in Season 4. Vicky Krieps, Rebecca Hall, Billie Lourd and Jessica Barden also star.

The new season follows Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story and Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Max Winkler will direct the first episode of Monster Season 4, Netflix said.

A premiere date for Season 4 has not yet been set.