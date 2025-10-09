Focus Features released a full-length official trailer for its historical drama Hamnet, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last month and is due out around Thanksgiving.

Writer-director Chloe Zhao adapted Maggie O'Farrell's novel of the same name, which is based on real-life playwright William Shakespeare and the creation of his play Hamlet.

The film stars Jessie Buckley as Agnes and Paul Mescal as her husband, Shakespeare, as they fall in love, have children and build a family. When their 11-year-old son Hamnet dies, Shakespeare bases a play on him -- calling it "Hamlet."

The trailer follows Agnes and her husband as they meet and start their life together, which includes Mescal's character creating and writing plays. When their son dies, Shakespeare changes and eventually creates the play.

Hamnet opens in theaters on Nov. 27.