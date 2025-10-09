Hayley Williams appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play "True Believer" from her new album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

Williams sang the song at a keyboard while flanked by women playing string instruments.

"Oh my goodness, every single time," Fallon said after the performance, "The best."

The Paramore frontwoman originally released 17 solo songs as individual singles Aug. 1, and only packaged them into an album -- along with an 18th song, "Parachute" -- two weeks later.

Touring Paramore band members including guitarist Brian Robert Jones and bassist Joey Howard made appearances on the album, and Daniel James is listed as producer and co-writer on all of the tracks.