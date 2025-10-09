Taylor Swift discussed the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is my 12th album release," the singer-songwriter said on the show Wednesday. "And I think it's absolutely been my favorite one so far. I'm blown away."

"It's just been kind of the most joyful album release I've ever had," she added. "I love this album. I absolutely love it."

Swift then discussed her fans and their reaction to her latest release.

"I don't know how to say thank you enough for everything that you guys have put into caring about the music and caring about this week. This is just like, we're doing this together and I'm just so happy about it," Swift said about her fans.

"I absolutely care about everything I make and I appreciate that the people who I make it for care too," Swift continued.

Swift released The Life of a Showgirl, her 12th album on Friday.

The 12 songs include "The Fate of Ophelia," "Actually Romantic," "The Life of a Showgirl," "Honey," Cancelled! Wood, Eldest Daughter, Opalite, Father Figure, Ruin the Friendship, Wi$h Li$t" and "Elizabeth Taylor."