Olympic gold medalist and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards-Ross is now a mother of three.

Richards-Ross, who starred in Seasons 14 and 15 of the Bravo reality series, shared the baby news on Instagram Stories Tuesday.

"He's here!" she wrote over the clip that showed her and 7-year-old son Aaron Jr. in the hospital with the newborn.

Sanya Richards-Ross announced the birth of her third child Tuesday. Screenshot via sanyarichiross/Instagram Stories

She and husband Aaron Ross also share 19-month-old Asani.

The couple announced they were expecting their third child via Instagram in February.

Richards-Ross, 40, said her upcoming birthday was "a lot more than I could have imagined" when she announced the pregnancy.

A week ago, she posted a photo of herself on instagram in a strapless cutout dress, expressing her excitement and gratitude.

"I am officially one week away from experiencing the most beautiful thing a woman's body can do and on this day, with my big ol' belly, I felt beautiful, powerful and strong," she wrote in the caption. "Can't believe this journey is almost over and I get to meet my third little prince for the first time. Thank you for all the love, well wishes and support, especially all of you who acted like this was still my second pregnancy and I was pregnant for 600 weeks. We haven't picked a name yet, but I think this time I'll look at him and know."

She hasn't yet announced the baby's name.