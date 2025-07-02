It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator and star Rob McElhenney is changing his legal name.

The actor, 48, explained why he is now going by Rob Mac in a video he shared to Instagram Tuesday.

"Yes, I'm shortening my name to Rob Mac. Mostly a stage name, but I digress. Is it kind of douchey? Sure, but the amount of time that I have wasted trying to get people to either say or spell my name correctly is literally days of my life. Trust me, I added it up," he said.

He assured fans the name change has nothing to do with family estrangement.

"I love them and I want to stay connected," he said.

He clarified, however, that the spelling of his surname has changed several times over the generations.

"Most people already call me Rob Mac anyway," he added.

He first announced the news in a story for Variety. TMZ reported last week that the actor had filed the documents for his name change in Los Angeles.