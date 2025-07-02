Friends and The Morning Show actress Jennifer Aniston has signed on to star in Apple TV+'s adaptation of Jennette McCurdy's best-selling 2022 memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died.

Aniston, 56, will also executive produce the 10-episode series, alongside McCurdy and Ari Katcher, who will also write the program.

"I'm Glad My Mom Died is a heartbreaking and hilarious recounting of McCurdy's struggles as a former child actor while dealing with her overbearing, domineering mother," Apple TV+ said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The dramedy will center on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid's show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as 'a starlet's mother,' set to be played by Aniston."

McCurdy, 33, is known for her roles on the Nickelodeon show iCarly, Sam & Cat, Malcolm in the Middle, Zoey 101, True Jackson, VP and Between.

"So excited + honored that i get to create, write, and show-run this show and work with this incredible group of people," McCurdy wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Victoria Justice commented on the post: "Wowowowowow jennette!!! Congrats, this is incredible."