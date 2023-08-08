Bryan Randall, a photographer and the partner of actress Sandra Bullock, has died.

In a statement to Monday to People, Randall's family confirmed his death and said he battled ALS, or amotrophic lateral sclerosis, before his passing. Randall was 57.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," the family said. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," they added. "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Bullock's sister Gesine Bullock-Prado paid tribute to Randall on Instagram.

"I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," she wrote.

Bullock-Prado then shared how Bullock helped care for Randall during his illness.

"ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home," she said. "Rest in peace, Bryan."

Randall and Bullock first met in 2015 when Bullock hired Randall as the photographer for her son Louis' fifth birthday party, according to E! News.

Bullock called Randall "the love of my life" in an interview with Red Table Talk in 2021.

Bullock has two children, son Louis and daughter Laila, whom she adopted in 2010 and 2015, respectively.