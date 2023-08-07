Sharon Farrell, who appeared on The Young and the Restless from 1991-1997, died on May 15 at age 82. The news was first reported by her sister, Dale Candice Formose, on Facebook Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Farrell's son, Charles Boyer , confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday that his mother died of natural causes.

In addition to the soap opera, Farrell guest-starred in '60s TV series such as Wagon Train, Gunsmoke, I Dream of Jeannie, Rawhide, The Fugitive and The Beverly Hillbillies. '70s roles included Marcus Welby, M.D., Love, American Style, Kolchak: The Night Stalker, Police Woman, a regular role on Hawaii Five-O and the horror film It's Alive.

The '80s saw Farrell cast as cheerleader Cindy Mancini's (Amanda Peterson) mother in the teen comedy Can't Buy Me Love and Chuck Norris's ex-wife in Lone Wolf McQuade. Additional roles included T.J. Hooker and the cult classic Night of the Comet.

Farrell continued to appear in movies in the '90s. Her last roles were the TV series JAG and Broken at Love.