Let's Make a Deal host Wayne Brady says he is pansexual.

The 51-year-old actor and television personality came out as pansexual, someone attracted to people regardless of sex or gender, in a post Monday on Instagram.

"As someone who gets to bring joy to others daily on tv, it's been ironic that I don't experience it as much as I'd like. I advocate mental health for all and a part of that is self transparency," Brady wrote.

"In doing my work, I've come to see a few truths, one of them being that I want to be free to love whomever I want. This truth makes me Pan and part of the lgbtq+ family," he announced.

Brady confessed that coming out is "scary as hell" but said he is embracing himself and living his "best life."

"The people I admire the most are the ones brave enough to be themselves unapologetically. This shouldn't shake anyone's world, but if it bothers you at all, that's your business: I was so afraid of having my manhood questioned, but screw that," the star said.

"A 'real man' in my eyes, isn't afraid to be honest and happy. From now on, I'll be over here living my best life!" he added.

In an interview with People, Brady said he first came out to his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and his daughter Maile, 20.

"I just said, 'Great.' As I knew coming out would help him be happier," Taketa said.

Brady is currently single and said he is focusing on his mental health and happiness before he starts dating.

"I'm still coming together. But if I'm healthy, then I can go onstage at Let's Make a Deal and be the most Wayne Brady that everybody wants and expects. I can be the best dad that Maile needs. I can be the best friend to Mandie, the best son to my mother, and one day, the best partner to someone, because I'm doing this for me," he explained.

Brady has hosted the Let's Make a Deal revival since its premiere in 2009. He will also star with Taketa, daughter Maile and Taketa's partner Jason Fordham on a new Hulu reality series about their blended family.