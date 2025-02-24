Jersey Shore alum Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is going to be a mom, following "years of infertility."

Giancola and fiance Justin May announced on Sunday they are expecting their first child in August.

"After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!" they wrote on social media. "We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can't wait to meet you baby!"

The couple shared a photo carousel featuring the pair holding up Giancola's ultrasound photographs. They also staged an announcement at the beach, which featured a big teddy bear and the pregnancy news written on a framed poster: "We've been keeping a secret .. Baby May Due August 2025."

Giancola and May announced their engagement in April.

"The easiest question I've ever answered," the reality star wrote on Instagram. "Happiest and luckiest girl in the world. I'll love you forever and then some."

The milestone was also featured in the second part of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7.

Giancola, 37, opened up about IVF during a reunion episode.

"I actually cannot believe how many people are suffering or going through similar situations as me," she said. "And it's kind of overwhelming, in a good way. It's helping me out. I'm learning some things from other people's experiences and maybe my experience can help other people dealing with the same thing as me."