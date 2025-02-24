Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan made a voice cameo in the second episode of The White Lotus Season 3.

Quan portrays Kenny, a former business associate of Timothy Ratliff ( Jason Isaacs ) who is currently under an FBI investigation.

Timothy had reached out to Kenny during the season premiere after receiving a voicemail from The Wall Street Journal during his family's Thailand trip.

When Kenny returns Timothy's call, he informs Timothy that his office has been raided after "some whistleblower" told the media and FBI about some nefarious business dealings.

"This was a favor to you, remember that? I didn't wanna do it! This was all you, and now I'm wrapped up in some money laundering bribery situation, and I only made $10 million..." Timothy says in the episode, per Variety.

Quan is well known for starring in the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Laura Dern made a similar voice cameo in Season 2 of the series, when she played Abby, who argues over the phone with her husband, Michael Imperioli's character, Dominic.